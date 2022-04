First published in the April 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The South Pasadena High School varsity softball team recently lost its third straight game after falling to Providence High of Burbank, 12-2, in a nonleague game last Friday. No individual statistics were reported to the South Pasadena Review.

The Tigers (5-9 overall record, 0-7 in league) are scheduled to host Temple City in a league game on Friday, April 8.