Tigers Shut Out by San Marino

First published in the April 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review .

The South Pasadena High School varsity boys’ tennis team suffered an 18-0 Rio Hondo League loss to perennial powerhouse San Marino recently.

Finn McMillan was the only singles player to take any games off the league-leading Titans. The SPHS doubles teams didn’t fare much better, with only the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles doing minor damage to their San Marino counterparts.

The Tigers (7-4 overall record, 2-2 in league) are scheduled to host Temple City in a league matchup on Friday, April 8, at 3:15 p.m.

— Content provided by Winston Chan