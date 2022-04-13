Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

Sports

Tigers Shut Out by San Marino

(Photo by Sebastian Moore / The Review) - South Pasadena High School’s Finn McMillan and the Tigers moved to 2-2 in Rio Hondo League competition after falling at San Marino.
Previous Article
South Pasadena Loses to Providence, 12-2
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us