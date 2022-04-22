Poker Fundraiser Benefits SPMS DUDES, Boosters

The South Pasadena Dads Uniting Dads in Education and Service and the South Pasadena Middle School Athletic Booster Club held the seventh annual Main Event Poker Tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the War Memorial in South Pasadena. All proceeds from the event will support the SPMS Athletic Boosters and Middle School Chapter of DUDES. The event committee included Eve Durando (front row, from left), Brian Williams, Danielle Williams and Lisa Blai. Back: Ittai Shadmon, Brook Collins, Bill Buckley, Jeff Rosenberg, Paul Lutz, Kristin Wingard, Crystal Arceo, Judy Woo, Megan Gardner, Brian Mahler, Cheryl Busick and T Kurera. See coverage, page X.