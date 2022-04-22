Prayer Breakfast Is May 5

Oneonta Congregational Church. 1515 Garfield Ave

Cheryl Busick, Janet Anderson, Geoff Yantz, Kim Sinclair, Laurie Narro and Patricia Cheadle were among those who attended last year’s South Pasadena Prayer Breakfast. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, May 5, in the courtyard at Oneonta Congregational Church, 1515 Garfield Ave. Set to begin at 8 a.m., the event’s theme will be “A Better Normal: Nurturing Compassion in Our Community.” Mary Donnelly-Crocker, executive director of Young & Healthy, will be the keynote speaker.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit sopasprayerbreakfast.org or email southpasadenaprayer@gmail.com.