Arroyo Vista 5th-Graders Promoted

First published in the June 10 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Arroyo Vista Elementary recently held its promotion day for its Class of 2022.

The 5th-grade band and a flag salute kicked off the event, which featured students sharing their favorite memories and reflections on their time in middle school.

The ceremony also included the presentation of a class gift, bell ringing and musical performances, one of which was the song “We Love AV” — an adaptation of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” — by David Plenn.

More photos of Arroyo Vista’s 5th-Grade Promotion here