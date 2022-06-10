Marengo Students Ready to Start New Chapter

First published in the June 10 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Marengo Elementary School recently held its 5th-grade promotion ceremony for the Class of 2022.

This milestone was celebrated with a Marengo Band performance of “Bossa Blue.”

Other songs featured in the festivities included “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?,” “Tour the States,” “Never Going to Give You Up,” “A Million Dreams” and “We Don’t Talk About Homework” — a version of the popular song “We Don’t talk about Bruno” from the Disney movie “Encanto.”

More photos of the Marengo Elementary 5th-Grade Promotion here