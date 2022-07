First published in the June 10 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Monterey Hills Elementary School recently promoted its 5th-graders to 6th grade.

Musical performances “Bossa Blue” by the 5th-grade band, “What a Wonderful World” and “America the Beautiful” set the mood for the celebratory send-off for the Class of 2022.

Class memories were shared and a presentation of the class gift was unveiled at the event.

