SPMS 8th-Graders Move On to High School

First published in the June 10 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

South Pasadena Middle School recently congratulated its Class of 2022 8th-graders on their promotion to high school.

SPMS Principal Cheryl Busick greeted attendees and wished them well on their next educational journey, while South Pasadena High School Principal John Eldred welcomed them to the high school.

Songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” “The 3 F’s” and “The Slumps of the Rollercoaster” were performed by students.

