Tigers Roar at SPHS Commencement Ceremony

First published in the June 10 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

The 356 members of the South Pasadena High School Class of 2022 were celebrated at the annual commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 2.

After the graduates filled the center of the football field, senior class president Carolina Garavito welcomed students, parents, friends, teachers and staff to mark the beginning of the hourlong ceremony. Followed by Ava Page’s rendition of the national anthem, Quinn Manzo gave her speech titled, “Effort,” while Sadie Metcalfe gave a speech titled, “The Beginning, the End, and What We’ve Learned in Between.”

Senior class secretary Kaden Ho introduced the special guests and Principal John Eldred presented the Class of 2022. Superintendent Geoff Yantz and Board of Education President Zahir Robb presented the graduates with their diplomas, followed by Yubin Lee’s presentation of the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Senior class treasurer Maya Turun presented the class gift and senior class vice president Jaequon Santos gave the farewell address before seniors sang the Alma Mater one last time as high school students.

