School Spirit Fuels Arroyo Vista Book Fair

First published in the April 29 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Many families recently came to support their school and celebrate a shared love of reading at the S’mores and Campfire Book Fair Night at Arroyo Vista Elementary.

Event chairs Jenn Koca and Kelly Kwan organized a great lineup Arroyo Vista teachers and staff to read their favorite camping themed books in the quad as students munched on the s’mores they made from kits they received.

“We are really excited to be able to provide book focused community events in-person again,” Kwan said about the fair, which gave families the opportunity to peruse the book selections and make purchases at this on-campus event.

The book fair was one of the stops on Arroyo Vista’s yearlong Wildcat adventure that encouraged families to get involved in various school events. The turnout and support from participants reflected their enthusiastic school spirit.

More photos of the Arroyo Vista Book Fair here