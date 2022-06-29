Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Volunteers Honored at Library Event

Cathy Billings, director of the South Pasadena Public Library, welcomes attendees at the Library Volunteer Tea last week, where multiple volunteers were recognized for their service. Photo courtesy Rafael Najarian
