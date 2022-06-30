Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Anderson Honored at Naming Ceremony

Janet Anderson, who spent two decades as principal of South Pasadena High School, reacts last week as Superintendent Geoff Yantz unveils a plaque that retitles the school’s auditorium in her honor.
