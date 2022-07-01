Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

City News

Testimony Kicks Off in Civil Suit Against SPUSD

A civil lawsuit filed by two women against the South Pasadena Unified School District alleging it was negligent in addressing two instances of inappropriate touching by a former South Pasadena High School track coach in 2013 and 2014 went to trial this week at the L.A. County Superior Court in Alhambra.
Previous Article
Voters to Decide on Amendment Protecting Abortion
Next Article
Women’s Group Hosts Cocktail Party
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us