City News

Woman’s Club of South Pasadena Installs New Board Officers

Newly installed officers at the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena include President Liz Calvert, 1st Vice President Claire Collins, 2nd Vice President Erica Goodrich, 3rd Vice President Nichole Dunville, Secretary Judy Rivera, Treasurer Diane Crum, Financial Secretary Patty Rodak and Federation Secretary Sherry Plotkin. Photo courtesy Womens Club of South Pasadena
