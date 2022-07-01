Woman’s Club of South Pasadena Installs New Board Officers

First published in the July 1 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

The Woman’s Club of South Pasadena recently announced that it elected and installed 2022-24 club officers at its June meeting in the historic clubhouse.

The newly elected board members are Liz Calvert, president; Claire Collins, first vice president and dean; Erica Goodrich, second vice president and membership chair; Nichole Danville, third vice president and house chair; Judy Rivera, secretary; Diane Crum, treasurer; Patty Rodak, financial secretary; and Sherry Plotkin, federation secretary.

A highlight of the installation was when outgoing President Mavis Hansen passed the gavel, which is engraved with a 1926 date, to incoming President Calvert. Hansen believes the gavel has been in continuous use for more than 98 years.

Calvert announced that her theme will be “Building Community: Tradition Meets Today.”

“The Woman’s Club exists to support the community we live in,” she said. “In addition, we need to continue to build a sense of community internally. We have many members who have been involved in our service projects and events for many years. But at the same time, a large number of our members are new to the club.”

The club boasts more than 112 members, most of whom are relatively new. Calvert said it can be an “exciting challenge” to blend those members with those who have long been affiliated with the organization and foster their ability to learn from each other and work together.

Calvert added that she’d also like to enhance the organization’s clubhouse, which she called an asset both to the Woman’s Club and to the local community.

“We need to protect the physical integrity of the aging, historical building, which has been functioning as an asset to the community for almost a century,” she said. “One of our current challenges is to work together to preserve the clubhouse, and to continue the generous intentions of the many members who have served our community from the walls of this building for many generations.”

Prior to being elected president, Calvert served as membership chair and 1st Vice President for the Club and is active with the San Gabriel Valley District of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The Woman’s Club nonprofit organization was founded in 1899 and has held regular meetings and events in their historic Clubhouse since it was built in 1913. The newly installed group will lead the club as it continues its long history of charitable and service activities aimed at enhancing the lives of those in need.

For information on WCSP Philanthropy projects, upcoming events, or to obtain membership application, call (626) 799-2309, email spwc1899@aol.com or visit thewcsp.org.