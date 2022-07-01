Women’s Group Hosts Cocktail Party

First published in the July 1 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Members and supporters of WISPPA (Women Involved in South Pasadena Political Action) gathered in person for the first time in two years in the garden of Mary Urquhart.

Dignitaries were present along with WISPPA members.

WISPPA’s purpose is to push for accountability, integrity and transparency in South Pasadena government, and to actively encourage strong, well-qualified candidates, and especially women, to run for City Council and to serve on city commissions.

WISPPA also seeks to offer opinions and advocate for positions concerning the well-being of the city of South Pasadena, and to provide information to the electorate regarding City Council candidates and city issues.

