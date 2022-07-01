Women’s Group Hosts Cocktail Party

Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Laurie Wheeler, Linda Wah, Linda Hess, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, event host Mary Urquhart, Alana Hitchcock, City Manager Armine Chaparyan and Janet Braun were among those who gathered for WISPPA’s cocktail party last week. WISPPA (Women Involved in South Pasadena Political Activism) hosts events throughout the year.
