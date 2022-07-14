Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

City News

South Pasadena Celebrates Fourth of July With Parade

July 8, 2022
The Festival of Balloons, which included a Fourth of July parade and a pancake breakfast, was held in South Pasadena.
Previous Article
CTC Returns Control of 710 Stub to City
Next Article
SPUSD Expands TK, Registration Continues
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us