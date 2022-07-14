South Pasadena Celebrates Fourth of July With Parade

First published in the July 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

South Pasadena residents recently celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with a day full of events in the heart of the city.

The South Pasadena Kiwanis Club opened the morning by hosting a pancake breakfast at the South Pasadena Fire Station, starting at 7 a.m. The opening ceremony was held at the South Pasadena Public Library approximately 30 minutes before the parade began.

Attendees and participants made their way to Mission Street for the parade shortly before 11 a.m., which ended six blocks to the east at Garfield Park.

Following the parade, attendees enjoyed a Fourth of July celebration at the park with food, games and activities.

The evening featured a concert at South Pasadena High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. before a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

