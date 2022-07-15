SPUSD Expands TK, Registration Continues

First published in the July 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Starting with the upcoming school year, the South Pasadena Unified School District will expand its transitional kindergarten, or TK, program to provide more early childhood education.

The goal of the program is to achieve universal TK for 4-year-olds by the 2025-2026 school year as specified in state Assembly bill 130.

This year, students who turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2 are eligible to register for TK. The program provides children the opportunity to learn social, emotional and hands-on academic skills that lead to success in kindergarten and beyond, according to school officials.

Enrolling a child for TK is identical to enrolling any new student in elementary school. During the summer months when schools are closed, families with elementary-age children who need to register for school should complete these steps:

Fill out a registration form at my.spusd.net/ Print two copies of the completed form and bring them, along with all residency verification documents, for in-person registration; Finish the registration process in person at the district office,1100 El Centro St. during the following dates and times: July 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or Aug. 4 through 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Required documents at the registration confirmation include three current proofs of residence, two copies of the printed AERIES Internet Registration (AIR), original birth certificate or passport for the child, original immunization records for the child (officially translated, if in another language), and photo identification of the parent/guardian registering the child.

Visit spusd.net and click at the top Enrollment/Registration for additional information.

Parents who want to enroll a new middle school student (entering 6th, 7th or 8th grade and not currently attending a SPUSD school) for the 2022-2023 school year should contact South Pasadena Middle School by emailing spmsregistrar@spusd.net to set up a registration appointment that will be scheduled at the middle school after Aug.1.

If you are a South Pasadena resident and your child is currently enrolled in an SPUSD school, you do not need to re-register. Additional information will be sent regarding annual notifications and data confirmation in late June/early July.

Summer registration appointments for new high school students may be made through July 15, and again from July 26 until the first day of school on Aug. 11. To schedule an appointment, email Alice Camacho-Espinoza at aespinoza@spusd.net.

If your child is a current 8th grader at SPMS, the student will automatically be enrolled in the high school for 9th grade for the 2022-23 school year.

Students will pick up books and materials Aug. 4-5, and freshman orientation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

All existing and new families with students enrolled in SPUSD must complete data confirmation beginning on Monday, July 25, through a parent portal at my.spusd.net/. Parents are encouraged to complete data confirmation before the start of school on Aug. 11 so there is no delay in teacher/course assignment. School sites will also send additional information to registered students before the first day of school.

For more information, contact scarroll@spusd.net.