Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

Schools & Youth

South Pasadena 12U All-Stars Win District Tournament

The South Pasadena Little League 12-and-under All-Star team, which won the district tournament championship this week, includes Matt Rogers (front row, from left), Thomas Kemper, Josh Bracamonte, Maxwell Osorio, Ronan Selsby and Mateo Castillo. Back: Coach Tom Rogers, Cody Robinson, Michael Ludena, Zach Park, manager David Selsby, Evan Leyva, Elliot Lee, Max Agius, Jacob Ghaly and coach Charlie Wilson.
Previous Article
Testimony, Closing Arguments Conclude in Civil Case Vs. SPUSD
Next Article
State Sen. Portantino Moves to Burbank
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us