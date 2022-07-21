Peter Zabriskie | Obituary

Peter Zabriskie, 75, of San Dimas, California, died on June 19, 2022.

Peter was born on March 12, 1947, the youngest son of Walter “Zibby” and Nancy Ryan Zabriskie. He is survived by his twin brother, Jan (Louise) Zabriskie of Truckee, California. and his two older brothers Hal Zabriskie in Mayer, Arizona, and David (Karen) Zabriskie in Short Mountain, Tennessee. Peter also has five cousins and a wonderful assortment of nieces and nephews.

Zibby and Nancy raised their family on Milan Avenue in South Pasadena. Peter attended school in San Gabriel and graduated from Pasadena High School. He is a shining example of how good public school special education programs help kids to become successful throughout their lives. Peter wrestled with both speech and hearing difficulties throughout his life.

After high school he attended gardener-training classes at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. A few years later, he was hired by Los Angeles County to work at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. He became a tree trimmer, truck driver and backhoe operator during his forty years at Descanso.

During those same years, he was a member of the Sagittarius Bow Club becoming very proficient at the Arroyo Seco Roving Archery Range in Pasadena. He was an avid 4-wheel drive truck enthusiast. He loved desert outings with his fellow big rocks, big tires, big truck friends. He pulled floats in the Rose Parade. He always enjoyed stays at his grandparent’s cabin in the desert at Andreas Canyon. In later years, while living in Pomona, he took pleasure in Square Dancing and church fellowship with friends.

Peter was an easy-going guy who made friends quickly. He was likable, had an engaging smile and a large appetite. He was a pleasure to be around anytime he wasn’t being stubborn or contrary. He was loved. Peter will be missed by his family and friends.