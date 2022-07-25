Kwong Sworn In on PCC Board

First published in the July 22 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Kristine Kwong, who is a South Pasadena High School graduate and a South Pasadena resident, was sworn in last week as a member of Pasadena City College’s governing board of trustees.

Kwong now represents Area 5 on the board, which includes South Pasadena, San Marino and parts of Temple City. Seven areas make up the community college district. Kwong and other board members were sworn in during an organizational meeting of the board on Wednesday, July 13. Former South Pasadena Councilman Bob Joe administered the oath of office for Kwong.

An education lawyer representing both public- and private-sector entities throughout the state, Kwong also serves on the South Pasadena Parks and Recreation Commission and is a former city transportation commission member.

Kwong defeated longtime Area 5 Trustee Linda Wah in the June 7 primary election after garnering 52.74% of the vote — representing 6,075 votes, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The term is four years.

Three other board members were sworn in at the meeting.

Steve Gibson, who defeated incumbent Berlinda Brown in the election, was sworn in by former Pasadena City Councilwoman Jacque Robinson. Alton Wang, who defeated incumbent Anthony Fellow, was sworn in by Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang. Sandra Chen Lau, an incumbent who was not challenged, was sworn in by former Pasadena Mayor Bill Bogaard, and was selected by the board to serve at its president.