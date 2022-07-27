Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

City News

Goats Liven Up Jobsite for Construction Team

Dave Gardetta of Band of Goats Construction prepares to cut some materials with a circular saw in Atwater Village as Mavis looks on. There are more goats than people on site when this crew is on the job.
Previous Article
Jury Sides With SPUSD in Molestation Case
Next Article
Arts Crawl Brings Community Together
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us