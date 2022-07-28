Arts Crawl Brings Community Together

First published in the July 22 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

The Mission Street business district had a relaxed vibe last Saturday as visitors strolled during the Arts Crawl sponsored by the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.

Though the evening was warm, the community came to enjoy the live music, food and drink specials as well as shopping deals at their favorite establishments, many extending their business hours for the occasion.

Pop-up vendors, such as Orit Harpaz’s Weiboh Birds, with its selection of home goods, and Saundra Brungard’s Precious Few on Earth, displaying a wide array of Kids Tactile T’s, set up shop on Meridian Avenue.

Many stopped by the South Pasadena Arts Council Gallery to view the exhibit by artist Daniel Peacock, while children had the opportunity to create their own art at the chalk and clay stations during this family-friendly night for all.

More photos of the SPCoC Arts Crawl Here