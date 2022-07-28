Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Arts Crawl Brings Community Together

Steve Zikman, Vanora Savig, Rick Leddy, Cyndi Bemel, Ross Silverman and Gina Phelps enjoy Saturday afternoon on Mission Street, where the Arts Crawl had brought numerous vendors and performers to South Pasadena for the day. The semi-annual event is sponsored by the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.
