South Pasadena Eliminated in Sectional Tournament

The South Pasadena Little League 12-and-under All-Star team was eliminated from the sectional tournament after falling to Upland/Foothill Little League, 7-4, on Monday.

After a stellar showing in the district tournament, SPLL’s offense was held in check in the elimination game of the sectionals. Despite South Pasadena building a 4-2 advantage after the first inning, Upland/Foothill held South Pas hitless after the first frame while adding three and two runs in the third and sixth innings, respectively.

Zach Park and Cody Robinson each collected a base hit and a run scored for SPLL, and Evan Leyva notched a pair of RBIs and scored once while working a walk in three plate appearances.

Michael Ludena walked and scored a run, Thomas Kemper added an RBI and walked once, and Ronan Selsby walked once.

Meanwhile on the mound, Rogers allowed seven runs (only three were earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Robinson covered the final two outs, allowing a hit while striking out one batter.

SPLL 10, West Covina 0

On the brink of elimination, South Pas came out swimming and earned a shutout victory over West Covina American Little League on Sunday.

Tyler Wilson made his lone at-bat count by slugging a two-run home run as a pinch hitter. Leyva, who allowed one hit and three walks with three strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings on the mound, and Kemper each registered a pair of base hits, two RBIs and two runs, while the latter added a stolen base. Jacob Ghaly produced a double, an RBI and a run, Robinson and Ludena each recorded a pair of base hits and a run scored, and Elliot Lee and Joshua Bracamonte each had a base hit.

Rogers, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout and a walk, and Park each scored once, while Maxwell Osorio pitched the fourth and final inning, allowing just one hit before slamming the door on West Covina to end the game.

Glendora 13, SPLL 2

South Pas opened the sectional tournament last Saturday with a five-inning loss to Glendora American to fall into the losers’ bracket.

Glendora opened the game with a seven-run first inning, which proved too much to overcome. SPLL scored twice in the second inning but was held to only four hits in the matchup.

Park and Rogers each connected for a double, while Selsby tallied a base hit and an RBI. Robinson collected a base hit, Leyva and Ludena each scored once, and Castillo walked once.