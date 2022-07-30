Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

Schools & Youth

South Pasadena Eliminated in Sectional Tournament

Thomas Kemper batted .285 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk in three sectional tournament games.
Previous Article
Friends of the Library Recognizes Bookstore Founders
Next Article
Holden Names Billings Woman of Distinction
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us