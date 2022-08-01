Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Holden Names Billings Woman of Distinction

Assemblyman Chris Holden presents a certificate naming South Pasadena Library Director Cathy Billings as his district’s 2022 Woman of Distinction for South Pasadena at Holden’s community resource fair and block party in Pasadena on July 23.
