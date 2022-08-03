Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

City News

City’s Rose Parade Float Theme Features Science

The theme of the 2023 Rose Parade float from South Pasadena will be “Spark of Imagination,” focusing on science. Photo courtesy South Pasadena Tournament of Roses
Previous Article
Residents Cry ‘Fowl’ Over Peacocks
Next Article
Reynolds’ Career Spans Stage and Screen
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us