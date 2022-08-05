SPHS Hosts Second Summer Youth Basketball Camp

First published in the July 29 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

The South Pasadena High School basketball program and the SPHS Booster Club hosted its second summer basketball camp for boys and girls ages 5-13. This year provided two separate one-week sessions. Campers had a detailed daily schedule, which included skill stations, guest speakers, competitions and five-on-five games. All campers were provided a school-prepared lunch from the SPHS cafeteria. SPHS boys’ basketball head coach Ernest Baskerville, his staff, varsity players and other coaches taught the campers the fundamental skills of basketball as well as a strong emphasis on teamwork. Week one of the camp had close to 50 campers with week two having a total of 98. Financial aid was offered to help any families in need by the SPHS Boosters so that everyone could have the opportunity to attend.