Pedestrian Dies, 2 Injured in Traffic Collision

First published in the August 5 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

At around 8:25 p.m., officers from the South Pasadena Police Department responded to a report of a major injury traffic collision at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a white Toyota Sienna had struck three pedestrians. The police department’s traffic unit began a preliminary investigation, which found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Marengo when it entered the intersection with Maple, failing to stop for the posted stop sign.

The Toyota collided with three adult pedestrians, one male and two female, who were crossing the intersection. All three pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals for medical care.

While at the hospital, the male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the pedestrians will not be released yet, pending further investigation and notification to the next of kin.

At this time, it remains unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The investigation required the closure of Marengo, between Huntington Drive and Alhambra Road, for scene processing and evidence collection.

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Pasadena Police officer Jeff Holland at (626) 403-7270.