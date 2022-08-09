South Pasadena Library Plans Ahead

First published in the August 5 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

The South Pasadena Library has embarked on a strategic planning process that will guide library programs and services over the next five years.

The strategic plan is expected to be completed by the end of October after going through a total of four phases, which include analysis, engagement, goal setting, and visioning.

The library selected consulting firm BerryDunn, founded in 1974, to lead the planning efforts. Highly experienced, innovative and action-oriented, the team includes respected Bay Area-based library consultant Monique Ziesenhenne, who earned a master’s degree in library and information science from UCLA, and a doctorate degree from Simmons University.

She was the director of Benicia Public Library, Richmond Public Library, and Palo Alto Public Library. She has been involved in strategic planning for public libraries, and for library systems such as the North Bay Cooperative Library System and the Southern California Library Cooperative.

The team also includes industry experts from BerryDunn’s Parks, Recreation, and Libraries practice.

Community engagement is a critical part of the strategic planning process. The library needs the input of users and non-users alike, in order to build a solid foundation for the next five years. Opportunities will be offered through the end of August for individuals to provide ideas for what they want to see in their future library.

These include on online survey, in-person meetings, comment cards and a virtual ideas board. The survey and ideas board can be found on the Strategic Planning landing page: southpasadenaca.gov/inputmatters.

The dates of future public meetings will also be published in this location.

Library Director Cathy Billings expressed her enthusiasm for the survey, and the unique opportunity it provides to hear directly from the public.

“I hope every resident, whether they use the library daily or have never used it, will take the survey. Having a strategic plan that reflects a shared vision and the diverse needs of our community is critical to providing great services into our future,” Billings said.