Blackwood Becomes Assistant Principal for SPHS

First published in the August 5 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Vanessa Blackwood recently became assistant principal at South Pasadena High School.

For the past 16 years, Blackwood has served as an educator at Crescenta Valley High School. She taught French for 15 years and, for the past year, worked as a teacher on special assignment, creating a restorative practices and wellness center within the school.

During her tenure as a French teacher, Blackwood also served as the foreign language department chair for six years.

Blackwood served as adviser to the student French Club and also worked closely with the World Language Curriculum Study Committee approving textbook choices and discussing best practices in the world language classroom.

Blackwood’s experience includes working with the instructional leadership team and administrators on master scheduling and hiring.

She also has created pertinent professional development opportunities for teachers and completed extensive training on restorative practices for students. She recently focused on building community between students, parents and staff by hosting parent leadership meetings in the wellness center. She also helped teachers create activities for students focused on social-emotional learning.

Blackwood brings experience working closely with counselors, psychologists and administrators in a team approach.

Blackwood earned a bachelor’s degree in French from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also holds a master’s degree in education administration from Concordia University.

She fills the assistant principal position held by Janet Wichman, who retired last month.