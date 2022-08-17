SPHS Senior, Grad Complete Metro Program

First published in the August 12 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

South Pasadena High School 12th-grader Katherine Nam and SPHS 2022 graduate Isaac Chang both recently completed Metro’s 2022 Transportation Career Academy Program, TCAP. This is the second year Chang has participated in the program.

TCAP provides summer internship opportunities to current juniors and seniors (Class of 2022 and 2023), who depend on transit, reside in Los Angeles County, live in close proximity to a Metro rail station and whose schools are located near Metro’s rail expansion efforts.

The program gives students an opportunity to learn about careers in transportation and how to apply classroom theories and concepts to “real-world” work situations at one of the country’s largest public transportation agencies.

“In groups of 13-14 students, we choose to work on projects relating to a variety of topics, including signage and environmental graphic design, urban planning and IT. My team chose engineering, and we are making plans and a presentation to transform a currently at-grade station into an underground station. This internship has helped me improve my teamwork, communication and time management skills,” Nam said.

Both students participated in the TCAP graduation ceremony held virtually on Aug. 5 and earned a stipend for their summer work.