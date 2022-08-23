Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Senior Citizens’ Foundation Holds Award Celebration

 

Senior Citizens’ Foundation of South Pasadena members gathered this week to celebrate the first-ever Senior Champion Award ceremony. Foundation President Bill Cullinane (left) presented the award to honorees Granville Thurman and Bob Joe, both of whom are longtime South Pasadena residents, tirelessly active in the community and faithful supporters of the Senior Center.

