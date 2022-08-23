Senior Citizens’ Foundation Holds Award Celebration

First published in the Aug. 19 print issue of the South Pasadena Review

The Senior Citizens’ Foundation of South Pasadena held their inaugural Senior Champion Award Celebration on Aug. 16, at the South Pasadena Senior Center.

The award, which recognizes individuals for sharing their time and talents in service of the community, honored two longtime South Pasadena residents, Granville Thurman and Bob Joe.

Honoree Granville “Granny” Thurman, who has lived 86 years in South Pasadena, has earned the respect of many students through his years as coach, teacher and principal at South Pasadena Middle School. Honoree Bob Joe, a 45-year resident, enjoyed two terms as mayor and member of the City Council. Both have been enthusiastic supporters of the Senior Center and are thankful for the caring staff, the many volunteers and the strong Senior Citizens’ Foundation, which make the Senior Center Program a “vibrant, active, source of joy” for many seniors in the area.

Pictures: