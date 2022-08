The 2nd Annual SPHS Football Parent Party was hosted at the home of Rachel and Rob Fox in South Pasadena. Head coach Jeff Chi attended, along with his coaching staff. SPHS Principal John Eldred and the new assistant principal, Vanessa Blackwood, also attended as did Assistant Superintendent Linda Junge. The Tigers season kicks off this Friday, Aug. 19, with home games against Lincoln: JV at 4 p.m. and Varsity at 7 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Rachel Fox