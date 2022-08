South Pasadena High School welcomed students back to the classroom for in-person instruction recently.

The campus was abuzz as Principal John Eldred caught up with students during their lunch break: “Our hope for every year, is that South Pasadena High School is a place where students can become the very best version of themselves,” he said.

Judging by the warm smiles, hugs and camaraderie among the student body, the young people appeared off to a good start.