Students Fill the Hallways Again at Arroyo Vista

The magic that seemed to make the impossible, possible last year continues at Arroyo Vista Elementary School as students returned to campus for a new year of in-person learning on Thursday, Aug. 11.

In the 2022-23 welcome message to families, Principal Kim Sinclair emphasized the school’s commitment to providing a safe, engaging and nurturing learning environment for students to be confident in their academic and social/emotional growth.

“Arroyo Vista Elementary is a place where staff and families come together to ensure that the children entrusted into our care grow to be productive, confident, compassionate, members of a global society,” she said.