Marengo Elementary Eagerly Welcomes Back Students

The teachers and staff at Marengo Elementary were excited to greet new and returning students on the first day of school recently.

This year the school has embraced the theme “Dance to the Music Played,” as part of its mission to “nurture a growth mindset that encourages students to be flexible and open to new learning and challenges.”

Principal Patricia Cheadle said she looks forward to partnering with parents together to make “this school year one of growth and achievement for all our students.”

Collin Park, Mykyta Myhal, Principal Patricia Cheadle, Amelia Huang and Sage Ho

Miley Gervais, Dylan Branco, Principal Patricia Cheadle, Brian Hou and Ike Bland

Aidan Chang, Justin Scott and Zander Hong

Sam Mathews and Jesús Presuel

Elise Chan, Kimberley Chan, Serena Huang and Apple Fong

Yana Myhal, Sadie Vedro and Siena Contreras

Liliana Roth and Ramona Ellickson

Evangeline Tsang, Madison Lee, Violet Barnett and Mia Ortega

Jack Hong, Caden Kao, Hudson Tsai and Marcus Soetanto

Benji Yoon, Max Sullivan and Simon Naggar-Cochran