Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

Schools & Youth

SPHS Students Gather for Club Rush

Taylor Calva, Milla Regalado and Audrey Omidi represent the Drama Club at the Club Rush event at South Pasadena High School last week. Students were invited to sign up for the various clubs for the school year and discover other ways to get involved.
Previous Article
Peacock Relocation Program Part of Upcoming City Agenda
Next Article
Monterey Hills Elementary Holds Welcome-Back Picnic
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

str
About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us