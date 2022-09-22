SPHS Students Gather for Club Rush

First published in the September 16, print issue of the South Pasadena Review

South Pasadena High School recently set up Club Rush in the gym, where the student body had the opportunity to sign up for various clubs and get involved on campus.

These clubs, organized and founded by students, ran the gamut — offering a wide selection of interests.

Affinity groups such as the Latinx Club and the Black Student Union were in attendance as well as fundraising clubs for local and international organizations. Drama, music and academic clubs were represented at the popular event to recruit new members.

Photos by Susan Bradforth | The Review