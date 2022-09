There was a cool evening breeze on campus as families arrived for the Monterey Hills Elementary School’s Welcome Back Picnic last Friday.

Many came to enjoy the activities at the craft tables and game booths as well as have some fun playing kickball, soccer, football and enjoying the playground.

Families set up blankets on the lawn and made space at the picnic tables to enjoy food and fellowship at this community-building event.

Photos by Larissa Althouse

