The South Pasadena Woman’s Club recently hosted a Dodgers Trivia Night to raise money for its general scholarship fund.

Last year, the club’s scholarship fund provided more than $32,000 to South Pasadena High School students.

Dodgers historian Mark Langill attended the fundraiser, which featured a silent auction and raffle, along with guests who enjoyed Dodger Dogs, nachos, popcorn, peanuts and cocktails.

Photos by Erin Rodick

The Review