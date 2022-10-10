L.A. County Supervisor Barger Tours IRL

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents that 5th District that includes South Pasadena, toured the Almansor Academy and Early Education Center in South Pasadena this week. After visiting the academy, which is under the umbrella of the Institute for the Redesign of Learning, the supervisor also made a stop at the Transition and Adult Services/Mental Health location. Barger has frequently advocated for stronger and more accessible mental health services during her political career. IRL serves thousands of Los Angeles County children and adults with learning differences and disabilities as they complete their educations and transition into the workforce