SPUSD Board Discusses Power Outages; Hears Wage Complaints

The South Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education discussed reports from board members and the superintendent along with visitor comments underlining wage and COVID-19 student vaccination concerns, among other agenda items at Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition to scheduled agenda items, Board member Ruby Kalra was acknowledged and praised during what was her last meeting with the school board. Kalra’s term ends this year and during the Dec. 13 school board meeting, members will honor her through an official send-off recognizing her service to the community.

SPUSD Superintendent Geoff Yantz updated the board and attendees about the frequent power outages throughout the district. Yantz reported that within the last few weeks, more than seven district facilities have experienced an outage and within the year there have been 27 outages.

He filed a complaint with the California Public Utilities Commission last month regarding the reoccurring outages.

“We had a meeting with the city and Southern California Edison and we aren’t too optimistic about the outcome so hopefully we get some attention from the Public Utilities Commission as we move forward,” he said about a recent meeting following the complaint.

The Board of Education heard visitor comments from several South Pasadena High School staff members. Ben Larned, technician to the assistant principal, gave an impassioned statement regarding what he believes are low wages and Garrett Shorr, a computer science teacher, spoke to the low rate of vaccination among SPUSD children.

“Dear esteemed members of the board and superintendent Yantz,” Larned said beginning his comment. “I have been with the district for three months. As tech to the AP at SPHS I have joined the most dedicated, caring and resilient team I have ever been a part of; also one of the lowest paid.”

Larned said he has witnessed teachers, counselors, custodians and other classified employees straining to handle long work hours and taking on extra duties while handling a strenuous post-pandemic climate. Larned cited the lack of district staff as a primary reason for the conditions expressed in his comment.

“In the three months that I have been here, I have taken on several extra responsibilities due to staff members that left… a raise would solve this problem and many others, but here we are,” he said.

To support his claims, Larned read a statement from the SPHS health clerk, Jill Lopez: “A lot of job descriptions are outdated and do not reflect that we, as support staff, do on a daily basis. I highly doubt that the board wants me or anyone else to leave, but if the situation does not change then I will not hesitate to do what’s best for myself. SPUSD has a wonderful reputation and that is because we work to the bone to ensure it. If you lose us, that reputation goes too.”

Lopez asked for a significant raise and highlighted her need to work two jobs to provide for her family, only staying in her role because “we love our community and care deeply about these students’ futures,” she said in her statement.

Shorr followed Larned with a comment calling attention to COVID-19 safety through student vaccinations.

In the approved SPUSD Board of Education COVID-19 vaccination requirement resolution, SPUSD staff were required to be fully vaccinated before November 2021 and students eligible for vaccination were “strongly recommended” to be vaccinated.

As of Oct. 30, L.A. County Department of Public Health recorded that 12% of eligible South Pasadena youth, between the ages of 12 and 18-years-old, have been vaccinated out of a population of 2,484.

“Where is our booster drive? Where are our emails home? The pandemic isn’t over and I wish it were. We can and should keep kids safe, healthy and in school in learning with a culture of caring through masking and vaccination,” Shorr said.

DEDICATED SPECIAL NEEDS COMMITTEE

Board clerk Patricia Martinez-Miller, who serves as a representative on the PTA Special Needs Committee, said the group’s leadership is taking steps to “unify how we help schools respond in every area, not just academic, to the needs of students.”

The committee is a part of the South Pasadena Council PTA made up of parents providing information about special education to teachers, parents and the school district.

“(The committee) is consciously shifting their emphasis when talking about a specific diagnosis like autism and moving toward an understanding of what it means to be neurodiverse. They are taking this on as PTA leadership in special needs areas at our three elementary schools,” she said.

HOLIDAY SCHOOL FUNDRAISERS

Board member Karissa Adams said the SPHS Tiger Boosters Club will be hosting upcoming fundraising events and asked parents and the community to get involved. The club’s Tiger Run event is planned for Dec. 3 at SPHS and Tiger Bingo is scheduled for Nov. 12, 19 and 26 at the SPHS gym.

Tiger Boosters is a SPHS nonprofit generating supplemental funding from donors, sponsors and fundraisers to distribute across the high school’s extracurricular activities and programs. According to the nonprofit website, more than $200,000 is raised annually to support over 40 student clubs, teams and organizations.

For Marengo Elementary School, a “Dine and Donate” fundraising event at Gus’s BBQ is scheduled for Nov. 15 and a Parent Party Night fundraiser is planned for December, board member Michele Kipke said.

Adams finalized her comments by encouraging parents to reach out for a position in SPUSD PTA, PTSA and Booster Clubs. The committees are in the process of recruiting and nominating members for positions in 2023.

“If you have never sat on a board and would like to, start reaching out now. We’re actively recruiting for new positions next year. It’s a great way to know the district better and be a part of your kids’ lives in a deeper way,” Adams said.