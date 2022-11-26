Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

City News

WISPPA Meeting Sets Up Agenda for Next Year

WISPPA executive board members Ellen Daigle, Gretchen Robinette, Mary Urquhart, Diane Lasell, Dollie Chapman, Lisa Padilla and Shelley Stephens are reelected for 2023.
Previous Article
SPUSD Board Discusses Power Outages; Hears Wage Complaints
Next Article
Joint Meeting Reviews Housing Element Changes
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us