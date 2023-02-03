Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Float Turns a Corner Toward New Year

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses committee and volunteers are nearing the completion of the city’s “Spark of Imagination” float for the 134th annual Rose Parade, which will welcome the new year on Jan. 2.
City Council OKs Contract for Flock Safety Cameras
Mayor’s Address Cites Municipality’s ‘Good Fiscal Standing’
