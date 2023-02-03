Mayor’s Address Cites Municipality’s ‘Good Fiscal Standing’

South Pasadena Mayor Michael Cacciotti has given a State of the City address highlighting the efforts and civic engagement from City Council members, the municipal staff, residents and local organizations to close out his fifth mayoral term.

Cacciotti presented his address, “Shining a Light on South Pasadena,” during a council meeting on Dec. 7. Cacciotti was first elected to the panel in 2001, making him its longest-serving member.

Cacciotti won another four-year term as District 4 city councilman in November, so he will remain on the council when his term as mayor ends Wednesday. Mayor Pro Tem Jon Primuth was selected by council members to succeed Cacciotti as mayor for a year.

“If we look back on 2022, I felt that it was important to recognize the first people who settled in our city centuries ago up until today. South Pasadena has a long, rich, multicultural history and we begin this year by recognizing the Tongva and Gabrielino tribes who inhabited the areas around the Arroyo Seco,” Cacciotti said, beginning his address with a brief history of South Pasadena.

Cacciotti then reviewed the city’s fiscal standing. According to his presentation, expected general fund expenditures are $41,721,612 and revenues of $42,224,170 are anticipated in the 2022-23 fiscal year, based on the latest calculations. The mayor reported South Pasadena to be “in good fiscal standing with a balanced budget.”

The address identified the city’s top five revenue sources as $18,140,368 in property taxes, $6,404,235 from “other agencies” awarding federal grants, $5,806,000 in sales taxes, $4,299,703 in utility user taxes and $3,877,200 in “current services” such as fee collections and city services rendered.

Cacciotti’s presentation identified the police, finance, fire and public works departments as recipients of the city’s highest general fund expenditures through the year.

The mayor also said the city had a 5% decrease in reported crimes — including categories such as robbery, assault and burglary — from 2021, according to the latest police data. In 2021, SPPD reported 576 crimes, which would mean an annual crime decrease amounting to 548 crimes in 2022. This year, larceny is the most frequently reported crime, making up 50.9% of crimes in the city.

Cacciotti also highlighted the SPPD and South Pasadena Fire Department electric vehicle fleet transition, which is expected to be implemented in 2023. According to a December 2021 Public Safety Commission report, the Police department had 23 gas-powered vehicles and the Fire Department had administrative vehicles using gasoline; reducing greenhouse gas emissions and “maintenance issues” of the current gas-powered fleet are primary reasons for the transition.

Though the document does not specify the total cost of transitioning the police and fire fleets, it proposes a full fleet transition to Tesla electric vehicles for the SPPD and for Fire Department administrative vehicles through a “vehicle-leasing program.” The document referenced the 2021 Tesla Model Y as a vehicle with performance capabilities for both departments and costing $59,940 at the time it was published.

All told, “The Police Department is projected to realize a cost savings of approximately $215,881 over a 10-year period. The fiscal impact related to the Fire Department is still being determined,” with the overarching goal of reducing fleet energy and maintenance costs, the 2021 document reads.

Among other topics, Cacciotti mentioned progress on the city’s Housing Element, General and Downtown Specific plans — all dealing with housing and city land use zoning plans aimed at meeting the needs of current and future residents, per state requirements.

Community groups Cacciotti recognized for their work and city involvement were the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena, South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and Arts Council, Women Involved in South Pasadena Political Advocacy, Friends of the Library and others.

“I wanted to express my thanks by recognizing all of the individuals who served our community through a team effort in 2022,” Cacciotti said in a video segment for his address.

“City policy is set by City Council and we have an incredibly dedicated and competent staff … that implement the city’s vision and priorities throughout the year.

“We must also thank our community organizations and the individuals that make South Pasadena what it is,” he said.