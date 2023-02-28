SPHS Win Streak Ended in Tournament Opener

The South Pasadena High School varsity baseball team lost to Warren High of Downey, 5-1, in its Adelanto Saints Tournament opener on Monday.

Senior Quinn Stirling crushed a solo home run while senior Jason Yipp went 2-for-3. Junior Nolan Adams pitched six innings with four strikeouts while allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk.

The Tigers (4-1 overall) will finish competing in the Adelanto Saints Tournament today before visiting Pasadena Poly for a nonleague game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 3:15 p.m.

SPHS 5, LINCOLN 1

The Tigers defeated visiting Lincoln High of Los Angeles in a nonleague game last Saturday as junior pitcher Owen Woodworth allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings to earn the win. Senior Carlo Maling struck out one and issued a walk in one inning on the mound.

Junior Griffin Johnson went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, sophomore Raphi Hall recorded a hit, two stolen bases and a pair of RBIs, and junior Devin Robinson doubled with a stolen base and a run. Yipp tallied a hit, two stolen bases, a walk and a run while senior Will Guy finished with a hit and an RBI. Senior Ivan Becerra produced an RBI and scored once, senior Jack Holley knocked in an RBI, sophomore Nathan Olivarez scored once and senior Jude Felix walked once.

SPHS 6, EXCELSIOR 4

The Tigers recently defeated visiting Excelsior Charter High of Victorville in nonleague game as junior Luke Riffle, who scored once and stole a base, pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts while issuing a pair of walks to earn the win in relief. Senior Ben Petrillo pitched 3.1 innings with two strikeouts while Adams, who walked once and recorded an RBI, allowed a base hit in his one inning of relief.

Becerra and Hall each recorded a hit, a stolen base and a run while Yipp finished with a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Stirling tallied two walks, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI while Guy walked three times and notched an RBI. Robinson registered an RBI on a sacrifice fly while Olivarez stole a base and scored once.

SPHS 1, DIAMOND BAR 0

The Tigers previously blanked Diamond Bar in a nonleague game as sophomore Regan tossed six scoreless innings with six strikeouts while allowing a pair of hits and a walk to earn the win. Petrillo struck out one batter and allowed a pair of hits in the final inning to earn the save. Riffle recorded a base hit, an RBI and a walk, Yipp finished with a hit, and Johnson stole a base after reaching on a fielder’s choice.