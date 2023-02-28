Outlook Newspapers | Building strong communities, one smile at a time.

Search The Site

Sports

Tigers Are Too Much for Mayfield Senior, 12-2

South Pasadena High School freshman Lucia Atencio pitched a six-inning complete game with 11 strikeouts to help the Tigers crush Mayfield Senior, 12-2, in a nonleague game last week.
Previous Article
SPHS Win Streak Ended in Tournament Opener
Next Article
Chabad Center Sponsors Purim Celebration 
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

Contact us: https://southpasadenareview.com/contact-us

Follow Us