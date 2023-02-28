Tigers Are Too Much for Mayfield Senior, 12-2

The South Pasadena High School varsity softball team routed visiting Mayfield Senior School of Pasadena, 12-2, in a nonleague game last Wednesday.

Tigers freshman Lucia Atencio pitched a six-inning complete game with 11 strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks. Sophomore Natalie Kan went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Sophomore Emma Becerra went 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs, a stolen bases, two runs and a walk while freshman Ava Dawson tripled, scored once and added an RBI. Junior Caitlyn Colmenares recorded a double and two RBIs while sophomore Annika Selsby went 2-for-3.

Junior Juliana Mostert tallied a hit, a stolen base and an RBI, junior Danielle Fong finished with a hit, an RBI and a run, and junior Danica Stirling registered a hit and a walk. Junior Sydney Lee scored three runs and stole a base, senior Melina Becerra scored once and stole a base and junior Daphne Malatesta scored once.

The Tigers are scheduled to visit Flintridge Prep in La Cañada Flintridge for a nonleague game today at 3:30 p.m. before hosting South El Monte on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

BURBANK 12, SPHS 2

The Tigers previously lost their season opener at Burbank. Emma Becerra went 2-for-3 with a double and scored once, Stirling and Dawson each had a base hit and an RBI, and Mostert scored once.