Annual Poker Tournament Benefits SPMS Athletics, D.U.D.E.S.

Fans of Texas Hold ’em signed up for the 8th annual Main Event Poker Tournament on Saturday, March 11. The event was hosted in the War Memorial Building by the South Pasadena Middle School Athletic Boosters Club and the South Pasadena D.U.D.E.S.

More than150 players filled the tables, which were manned by professional dealers, in hopes of raising $20,000 for the SPMS athletics program and the Middle School Chapter of D.U.D.E.S. In the process, attendees competed to win the tournament’s top prize, the Deetjen Cup.

This year’s winner, Ernest Gacutan, also received two tickets to an upcoming Clippers game, as well as a $300 gift card, which he generously donated back to organizers.