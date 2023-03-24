KATHRYN ELAINE LUCK

October 9, 1959 – March 14, 2023

Kathryn (Kathy) Elaine Luck passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born in Port Angeles, Washington, on October 9, 1959, to John and Norma Somers. She attended Washington State University and studied abroad in Bonn, Germany, where she met her husband of 38 years, Christopher Luck. They settled with their five children in South Pasadena in 1996.

Kathy loved to have fun, filling her life with her family, work, and many projects. She enjoyed traveling (she set foot on all seven continents), hiking (a two-time Camino de Santiago hiker), sewing (a hobby she picked up from her mom), and playing board games. She loved the outdoors and relished her childhood memories at her family’s cabin on Lake Sutherland. She was passionate about her faith, which sustained her during her battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Norma Somers; and her brother, Mike Somers. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Luck; her five children, Claudia, Anneliese, Josephine, Gregory, and Maxwell Luck; her grandson, Levon Luck Fleming; and her siblings, Karen Joner, Jim Somers, and John Somers.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 5, 2023, at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena.