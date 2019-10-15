- This event has passed.
Arroyo Comedy Show ft. Ron Lynch
October 20 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm$10
Mini golf, brew in hand, then walk over.
Skate park, then skate over.
Tennis, then racquet over.
Dog park, then dog over.
Laugh hard, then weekend over. Suggested age 18+aro
Headlining:
Ron Lynch (Comedy Central, Portlandia, The Tomorrow Show!, Comedy Bang! Bang!)
Featuring:
Lexie Grace
Will Weldon
Cara Connors
Karl Hess
and Brent Gill!
Sponsored by the one and only Big Top Studios
Please allow 48 hours advance notice if hearing assistance is required.
