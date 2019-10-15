Arroyo Comedy Show ft. Ron Lynch

Mini golf, brew in hand, then walk over.

Skate park, then skate over.

Tennis, then racquet over.

Dog park, then dog over.

Laugh hard, then weekend over. Suggested age 18+aro

Headlining:

Ron Lynch (Comedy Central, Portlandia, The Tomorrow Show!, Comedy Bang! Bang!)

Featuring:

Lexie Grace

Will Weldon

Cara Connors

Karl Hess

and Brent Gill!

Sponsored by the one and only Big Top Studios

Please allow 48 hours advance notice if hearing assistance is required.