Community Baseball Night at Dodger Stadium

Get a group together and join your community for a night of baseball! The Community Services Department and the Parks & Recreation Commission are happy to announce the return of the Community Baseball Night on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:10 pm. Your Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing against the Texas Rangers. Tickets are $36 each for the Preferred Loge Box and $41 for the All You Can Eat Pavilion. First 40,000 fans will receive

60th Anniversary Collector’s Card Set: The 90’s! Tickets must be purchased by Friday, May 25th. Take the Gold Line to Union Station to get on the Dodger Stadium Express Shuttle.

For more information, please contact the Recreation Office – 626-403-7380