Jazz @ the Blue Guitar: Brett Farkas Band

Thursday Aug 1 7:00pm

Brett Farkas Band – TICKETS ($17/$12)

You may have caught Brett Farkas previously playing guitar with the wonderful Jaz Sawyer Trio. This time around he’ll be fronting the Brett Farkas Band. They deliver guitar driven instrumentals of standards, psychedelic 60’s pop and soul music. Brett earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Music from Western Michigan University. He has toured and recorded with an eclectic and diverse group of artists including Solomon Burke, Lord Huron, Aimee Mann, Victor Wooten, and Rihanna. He is a guest clinician at the Detroit Institute of Music and the JMC Academy in Melbourne, Australia. In addition to releasing his own solo music, he leads a rock band called Boys School. He’ll be joined by bassist/producer, Jonathan Ahrens, and ace drummer, Matt Starr.